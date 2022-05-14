Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt working on plan worth Rs300bn to solve issue of oil prices

By Ahmad Ahmadani

The federal government has formulated a new plan worth Rs300 billion to solve the issue of prices of petroleum products (POL) and declared that provinces should share as the centre is unable to bear the whole burden for maintaining POL prices at the current level.

According to sources, the new plan worth Rs300 billion to maintain the POL prices at the same level till June 2022 was discussed in London during a meeting of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership. They said that a plan to offer targeted subsidy to motorcyclists is also devised. The government is expected to convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to allow it to maintain the prices of POL products at the current level. Massive hike in the prices of POL products has caused additional burden on the national exchequer and the new government is worried in this regard, said sources.

They added that now it has become very difficult for the incumbent government to clear the PDC (Price Differential Claims) of the oil industry by getting more loans from the market.

“The government has planned to cut the funds of provinces through National Finance Commission (NFC) award and Public Sector Development Funds as well,” said sources.

Article continues after this advertisement

The sources also said that Price Differential Claims (PDC) of the oil industry (Oil Marketing Companies & refineries) has increased from Rs102 billion to Rs130 billion owing to maintaining the prices at the same level for the month of May, 2022. They said that the PDC on diesel has increased to Rs41 per litre on petrol and on high speed diesel (HSD) it has surged to Rs85 per litre.

It is relevant to note that the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) has asked the Petroleum Division to remove the subsidy on prices of petroleum products and if it has become not possible for the government then the government should clear PDC of the oil industry on a weekly basis instead of monthly basis. The OCAC said that the exorbitant increase in PDC has severely impacted the oil marketing and refining sector’s cash flows and its ability to meet critical financial/working capital obligations.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt to take measures in keeping Pak rupee stable
Next articleMassive hike expected in POL prices
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Massive hike expected in POL prices

The government is likely to take an important decision to end the subsidy being given to maintain the prices of petroleum products (POL) at...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to take measures in keeping Pak rupee stable

Federal Minster for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has said that government is committed to take all possible measures to keep Pak rupee vis-à-vis...
Read more
HEADLINES

TPI system for development projects worth more than Rs10bn

The Government of Pakistan has chosen to implement a Third-Party Inspection (TPI) system for development projects worth more than Rs10 billion to enhance project...
Read more
HEADLINES

LSMI grows 7pc in 3 quarters, 26.9pc in March 2022

The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production grew by 7 per cent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

TPI system for development projects worth more than Rs10bn

The Government of Pakistan has chosen to implement a Third-Party Inspection (TPI) system for development projects worth more than Rs10 billion to enhance project...

LSMI grows 7pc in 3 quarters, 26.9pc in March 2022

OCAC asks reimbursement of PDC to avoid disruption in fuel supply

Elected representatives can better run the economy, says Qaisar Ahmad Sheikh

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.