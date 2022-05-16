Sign inSubscribe
IHC annuls appointment of Manzoor Ahmed as MD NTDC

By Ahmad Ahmadani

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has nullified the appointment of Manzoor Ahmed as Managing Director of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) and proposed the government to appoint a senior most in hierarchy as acting charge basis if there is a delay in regular appointment.

As per details, Manzoor Ahmed was appointed as NTDC managing director on 15-11-2021 on acting charge basis, as stop gap arrangement for six months or till appointment of a regular successor, whichever is earlier despite the fact that he was a junior officer whereas senior officers were available to fill the post for the time being. Manzoor was allowed to continue on contract basis after his retirement i-e on 28-02-2022 after attaining the age of superannuation.

However, the IHC on Monday nullified his appointment and declared that there is no such concept of extension of such a person in such a position by granting him contractual job after his retirement that too prior to his retirement in anticipation.

He is not permitted to continue further or hold the charge when senior officers are also available in office, said IHC in its decision

It is relevant to note that the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), in a notification dated 15-11-2021 said that if the officer (Manzoor Ahmed) superannuates before the completion of six months period or appointment of a regular Managing Director, he will continue on contract basis for the intervening period.

The post of MD NTDC became vacant due to the resignation of the then Managing Director Aezaz Ahmed.

Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

