OPINION

Cat food and import bills – this week in Pakistan’s business and economics twitterverse

By Profit
159
1

The nation’s pet owners were up in arms this past week as it appeared that the government was banning pet food along with a number of other ‘luxury imports’ to try and decrease the import bill and save precious dollars. The intellectual integrity of this plan aside, we’re sure cats and dogs everywhere will have been happy to hear that they won’t have to slum it. Of course, less important issues were also on the social media agenda this week, such as the economy faltering and a deepingin political crisis in the country. We bring you all this and more in this week’s social media roundup. 

 

It’s getting pretty scary on the fundraising front and the survival front. This is great advice from Faisal Aftab, a venture capitalist. 

 

Welcome to banistan. They’ll take away everything you love. 

 

Thank God they didn’t ban animal feed. Otherwise we’d have a shortage coming up.

 

Viva buy local

 

Oh wait did we score an own goal

 

Imagine causing a problem and then nagging someone else to fix it.

 

The time for action was yesterday 

 

We’re probably the first nation asking for a fuel price hike

 

This is the stuff nightmares are made of

 

Why do we make even the most mundane exercises controversial?

 

Profit

