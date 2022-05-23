Cat food and import bills – this week in Pakistan’s business and economics twitterverse

The nation’s pet owners were up in arms this past week as it appeared that the government was banning pet food along with a number of other ‘luxury imports’ to try and decrease the import bill and save precious dollars. The intellectual integrity of this plan aside, we’re sure cats and dogs everywhere will have been happy to hear that they won’t have to slum it. Of course, less important issues were also on the social media agenda this week, such as the economy faltering and a deepingin political crisis in the country. We bring you all this and more in this week’s social media roundup.

1. In a low rate environment startups are rewarded by bullish investors for burning cash to achieve rapid scale at any cost. 2. In a rising rates environment startups are questioned more on profitability and sustainability by bearish investors.

3/n — Faisal Aftab (@faisal_aftab) May 20, 2022

It’s getting pretty scary on the fundraising front and the survival front. This is great advice from Faisal Aftab, a venture capitalist.

Saving $99 million from a $6500 million/month import bill to avert a self inflicted economic meltdown. Thats something only this caricature govt could come up with. pic.twitter.com/IAy7BTWlTL — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) May 20, 2022

Welcome to banistan. They’ll take away everything you love.

From FBR: “No, it’s not correct. 2309.1000 is for Dog or Cat food, put up for retail. While 2309.9000 is HS Code for others which covers Pet Food in bulk as well as animal feeding. Since the description of SRO says Dog & Cat Food, animal feed import will not be affected.” https://t.co/CdOihG527p — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) May 20, 2022

Thank God they didn’t ban animal feed. Otherwise we’d have a shortage coming up.

Agreed. There will be little improvement until they roll back your government's fuel subsidy. https://t.co/a7DtIwJDcI — علی حسنین Ali Hasanain (@AliHasanain) May 20, 2022

Imagine causing a problem and then nagging someone else to fix it.

The way things are @CMShehbaz and @MiftahIsmail have to take the lead in talking to #IMF. The inaction is of far greater consequence right now. Mines were laid by the previous govt. Come up with a solution to removing the subsidies in a phased out manner. — Ali Wahab (@ali1wahab) May 20, 2022

The time for action was yesterday

No. Our CAD for last month is USD623mn, which is easily manageable. Even average CAD for last three months is less than 1bn.The current crisis arose because the incumbent govt didn’t take required action. No amount of deception and excuse would hide the incompetence of this gov. https://t.co/G3OD9JLjFt — Samiullah Tariq (@samigodil) May 19, 2022

We’re probably the first nation asking for a fuel price hike

Everyone under 40 right now pic.twitter.com/IVvilVGQcA — Callum S 🇺🇦 (@SimpGanassi) May 18, 2022

This is the stuff nightmares are made of

Rebasing of national accounts is not a sinister exercise. No point quoting numbers from previous base just because it may suit a particular narrative. Also, overemphasis on GDP alone is not the brightest idea. — Zuhair Abbasi (@zuhair_abbasi) May 19, 2022

Why do we make even the most mundane exercises controversial?