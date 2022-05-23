The final frontier – Renewable energy

As load shedding continues to pick up tempo, the overall political and economic uncertainty isn’t helping. Fuel prices have soared worldwide and continue to remain skittish, adding to the budget deficit when combined with soaring inflation it’s a recipe for disaster.
Despite consistent statements by the current government, the energy outlook of the country remains in shambles and critical economic decisions remain pending. To be fair, the issues had been brewing before the vote of no confidence took place and the government shifted hands.
The absence of electricity in cities throughout Pakistan during the ongoing heat wave has sparked an outcry from people. Although the energy situation isn’t getting better and protests against these outages continue, the current government seems to be leaning more and more towards renewables. And since the renewable energy solution providers are ready to pounce on this opportunity, clear and supportive government policies are necessary to spur this growth.
Pakistan needs to exponentially increase the Wind capacity
Pakistani WInd farms,are set up by conglomerates,who can set off the accelerated depreciation,on the wind project, per se, as the farm is set up,as part of an existing industry,or by merging the brought forward tax assessed losses of the wind farm,or by a tax provision,which allows the depreciation of a WInd-SPV, to be offset with the taxable profits of the holding company.
Pakistan has to bring in foreign capital.In many parts of the US/EU,people do not want Wind,and also,in sub zero temperatures,like in Texas,the Wind energy is a flop.
These investors need wind corridors,in hot and humid zones,in high cost power grids,with no humans or agri or plantations.
Pakistan is the ideal bet for them.