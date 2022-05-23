The final frontier – Renewable energy

As load shedding continues to pick up tempo, the overall political and economic uncertainty isn’t helping. Fuel prices have soared worldwide and continue to remain skittish, adding to the budget deficit when combined with soaring inflation it’s a recipe for disaster.

Despite consistent statements by the current government, the energy outlook of the country remains in shambles and critical economic decisions remain pending. To be fair, the issues had been brewing before the vote of no confidence took place and the government shifted hands.