HBL partners with PAFLA to enable Pakistan’s freelance industry

By press release

HBL has entered into a strategic alliance with Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA), a non-profit organization founded to empower Pakistani freelancers. The partnership will enable the freelancing individuals and start-ups to become part of the Banking segment through HBL’s Freelancer Digital Current Account & Solutions.

The agreement was signed by Abrar Ahmed Mir, Chief Innovation & Financial Inclusion Officer – HBL and Kazi Rahat Ali, Secretary General – PAFLA. Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL and other senior leaders from both organizations were also present at the ceremony.

The Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) provides strategic guidance to freelancers and start-ups, through mentoring, providing opportunities, collaborating with government, industry and academia, and provides them a platform as well as a support group to help grow their career and overcome their challenges.

HBL is committed to encourage freelancers and start-ups by offering them online- accounts with no minimum balance constraints (Freelance digital account). This collaboration will enable freelancers and start-ups to enjoy a seamless banking experience and will also bring them into the fold of the formal economy of the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Abrar Mir, Chief Innovation & Financial Inclusion Officer – HBL, said, “HBL is delighted to be entering into this partnership with PAFLA to facilitate freelancers and start-ups to grow their businesses by using HBL’s digital network. Pakistan’s freelance industry is thriving and this partnership will enable the country to take a leading position in the fast-growing global freelancing markets.”

Ibrahim Amin, Co-Founder – PAFLA also lauded HBL’s efforts for this initiative and said, “We are pleased to see innovative solutions being launched by HBL that offer a myriad of benefits to Freelancers in Pakistan, in addition to driving digital payments. Further, the collaboration would help grow inward remittances and provide a platform to boost the thriving start-up ecosystem.”

press release

