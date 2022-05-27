HBL partners with PAFLA to enable Pakistan’s freelance industry

HBL has entered into a strategic alliance with Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA), a non-profit organization founded to empower Pakistani freelancers. The partnership will enable the freelancing individuals and start-ups to become part of the Banking segment through HBL’s Freelancer Digital Current Account & Solutions.

The agreement was signed by Abrar Ahmed Mir, Chief Innovation & Financial Inclusion Officer – HBL and Kazi Rahat Ali, Secretary General – PAFLA. Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL and other senior leaders from both organizations were also present at the ceremony.

The Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) provides strategic guidance to freelancers and start-ups, through mentoring, providing opportunities, collaborating with government, industry and academia, and provides them a platform as well as a support group to help grow their career and overcome their challenges.

HBL is committed to encourage freelancers and start-ups by offering them online- accounts with no minimum balance constraints (Freelance digital account). This collaboration will enable freelancers and start-ups to enjoy a seamless banking experience and will also bring them into the fold of the formal economy of the country.

Article continues after this advertisement

Speaking at the occasion, Abrar Mir, Chief Innovation & Financial Inclusion Officer – HBL, said, “HBL is delighted to be entering into this partnership with PAFLA to facilitate freelancers and start-ups to grow their businesses by using HBL’s digital network. Pakistan’s freelance industry is thriving and this partnership will enable the country to take a leading position in the fast-growing global freelancing markets.”

Ibrahim Amin, Co-Founder – PAFLA also lauded HBL’s efforts for this initiative and said, “We are pleased to see innovative solutions being launched by HBL that offer a myriad of benefits to Freelancers in Pakistan, in addition to driving digital payments. Further, the collaboration would help grow inward remittances and provide a platform to boost the thriving start-up ecosystem.”