Govt announces 3 and half hours load shedding from today (Tuesday)

By INP

The government on Monday announced to reduce the load shedding of electricity from tomorrow to three and a half hours.

Federal ministers of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khurram Dastgir, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and others held a press conference in Islamabad.

They assured the nation that the load shedding of electricity will further reduce in July as the production of coal plants is increased.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the load shedding will be reduced from tomorrow to 3 and a half hours and from June 16, it will also be less than 3 hours.

He further stated that the government will reduce the load shedding to one and a half to two hours only from June 30, and will be able to further reduce load shedding in July.

INP

