Unemployment rate in PTI tenure decreases to 6.3pc

By Shahzad Paracha
The unemployment rate in former Prime Minister Imran Khan’ government decreased from 6.9 percent to 6.3 percent.
According to Economic Survey 2021-22, the unemployment rate decreased from 6.9 percent in FY2019 to 6.3 percent in FY2021.
Overall employment to population ratio is 42.1 percent and this ratio is higher in male (64.1 percent) as compared to female (19.4 percent) in FY2021.
According to LFS FY2021, the share of employment in the agriculture sector decreased from 39.2 percent in FY2019 to 37.4 percent in FY2021. The share of employment in the construction sector has increased from 8.0 percent in FY2019 to 9.5 percent in FY2021.
This increase shows that job opportunities are being created in the country. The wholesale and retail trade sector has shown 14.4 percent employment in FY2021.
According to Economic Survey, Pakistan is the 5th most populous country in the world. According to the National Institute of Population Studies (NIPS), the estimated population of Pakistan is 224.78 million in 2021 of which 82.83 million reside in urban areas whereas 141.96 million live in rural areas and the population density is 282 per Km.
Pakistan has a large labour force that stands among the top 10 largest labour forces in the world.
According to the latest Labour Force Survey FY2021, the labour force increased from 65.5 million in FY2018 to 71.76 million in FY2021 and the number of employed persons increased from 61.71 million to 67.25 million during the same period.
Pakistan has some of the greatest demographic opportunities for development in the world as the growing youth population enters adulthood.
The demographic dividend can only be achieved with adequate investments in the education and skills of youth, harvesting the fruits of long-term human capital development.
The government has started different programmes for improving employment opportunities for youth such as “Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme” and “Hunermand Programme-Skills for All”.
Shahzad Paracha

