Rs3,226bn Punjab budget with Rs685bn ADP for FY 2022-23 presented

By APP

Provincial Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari presented the Punjab budget for financial year (FY) 2022-23 with a total outlay of Rs3,226 billion in the Punjab Assembly session, held here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, on Wednesday.

In its first annual budget, the present government allocated a hefty amount of Rs685 billion under the Annual Development Programme (ADP), with special focus on pro-poor initiatives and controlling inflation. No new tax has been imposed in the budget.

Giving break-up of the budget in his budget speech, the minister said that Punjab estimated its total revenue collection at Rs2,521.29 billion, under which Punjab would receive Rs2,020.74 billion from federal divisible pool, while provincial receipts (own resource revenue) are estimated at Rs500.53 billion for FY 2022-23, 24 per cent higher than Rs405 billion of FY 2021-22.

Out of own resource revenue, Leghari said that Punjab Revenue Authority’s (PRA’s) collection target had been set at Rs190 billion with 22 per cent increase, Board of Revenue (BoR) collection at Rs95 billion, with 44 per cent raise and Excise and Taxation Department’s collection at Rs43.5 billion with two per cent increase. While, 24 per cent hike is estimated under the head of non-tax revenue, having target of Rs163.53 billion for the next fiscal year starting from July 1, 2022, he added.

The government, he said, is going to allocate Rs435.87 billion for salaries of public sector employees, Rs312 billion for pension and Rs528 billion for local governments.

