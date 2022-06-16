Rupee sheds Rs1.22 against dollar

Exchange rate of Pak Rupee weakened by Rs1.22 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs207.67 against the previous day’s closing of Rs206.45.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs206.5 and Rs208.5 respectively.

The price of Euro was depreciated by 51 paisas and closed at Rs215.98 against the previous day’s closing of Rs216.49.

Meanwhile, Japanese Yen gained two paisas to close at Rs1.55, whereas an increase of Rs2.11 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs251.52 as compared to its last closing of Rs249.41.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 33 paisas to close at Rs56.53 and Rs55.34 respectively.