KP govt spends 64pc of ADP fund

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has utilised 64% of the Annual Development Program (ADP) for the current financial year.

Ten departments – including Transport, Public Private Partnership, Information, Finance, Excise and Taxation, Environment, Food, and District ADP, all failed to utilise up to 50% of development funds for the current financial year.

According to sources in the finance department, due to financial constraints because of the delay in getting funds from the federal government and foreign finance institutions, most of the projects in the Annual Development Program could not be completed on time and most of the plans have been put on hold. Sources said despite the lack of funds, the provincial government has included projects worth billions of rupees in the ADP.

The provincial government has utilised upto 79% of the budget from the Rs270 billion development program for settled districts. The KP government has spent Rs8.9 billion out of Rs11.3 billion for the agriculture department.

The Department of Endowments and minorities affairs spent Rs503 million out of Rs729 million. Board of revenue spent 79% of its budget, Rs1.3 billion out of Rs15 billion allocated for District ADP has been utilised. The public health engineering department has spent Rs4.7 billion out of the allocated Rs6.5 billion. The elementary and secondary education department could use just Rs6.7 billion out of Rs12.8 billion while the power and energy department utilised Rs4.6 billion out of the allocated Rs15.1 billion.

Environment could use Rs12mn out of Rs40mn, The establishment and administration used Rs155 million out of Rs266 million, Rs30 million out of Rs175 million were used by the excise and taxation department, the finance department used Rs163 out of Rs27.3 billion.

Out of Rs329 million, food department used Rs117 million. Forests department used Rs4.5 billion out of Rs5 billion, health department used Rs14 billion out of Rs19.6 billion. The Home Department has spent Rs1.4 billion out of Rs1.7 billion, the Housing Department has spent Rs343 million out of Rs550 million and the Industry Department has spent Rs1.9 billion out of Rs2.8 billion.

Population welfare department utilised Rs152 million out of Rs747 million, Rs16 million out of Rs384 million has been used under the public-private partnership. The relief department could use Rs1.6 billion out of Rs2.3 billion, Social Welfare Department could use Rs267 million out of Rs502 million. Rs8.9 billion has been used out of Rs14.9 billion allocated for Sports Tourism, Youth Affairs Department.

According to sources in the finance department, the KP government has multiplied the ongoing expenditure instead of ensuring the provision of funds for the projects included in the annual development program. The provincial government presented a supplementary budget of Rs234 billion in the budget session in which Rs170 billion has been used for additional expenditure.