Leather manufactures exports witness 12.64pc increase

Leather manufactures exports during the first eleven months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 12.64 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May 2021-22, leather manufactures worth $566,825 were exported as compared to the exports of $503,238 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of leather garments increased by 12.04 percent, worth $286,511 as compared to exports of $255,713 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, leather gloves exports also increased by 13 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth $263,040 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded $232,778.

During the period under review, other leather manufactures exports increased by 17.14 percent, worth $17,274 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing $14,747 of the same period of last year.