Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

Engro Corporation and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sign MoU establishing the Engro Cricket Coaching Project

By press release

Engro Corporation and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have signed an MoU establishing the Engro Cricket Coaching Project under the PCB Pathway Cricket Programme for development of cricket at the grassroots level. With a sponsorship of Rs. 80 million per year, the Engro Cricket Coaching Project will provide foreign coaching to talented, young cricketers in various cricket disciplines. PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja and CEO Engro Energy, Ahsan Zafar Syed, signed the MoU at the National Stadium Karachi.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCapital value tax reduced on automobiles in amended Finance Bill
Next articleNA approves Rs50 petroleum levy in budget
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

Tales of success – MSMS

In this day and age, we all love sharing information on social media. According to Global Research Summary 2022, about 60% of the world’s...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Pakistan’s Activ8 Games wins’ award in annual international competition

Orlando- June 21, 2022, Pakistan based Activ8 Games won the silver medal in the international Serious Play awards program for their digital leadership training...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Rozee.pk Carpool Initiative

Lahore, Pakistan – June 24, 2022 – Rozee.pk introduces financial wellness with RIZQ! Releasing with a powerful carpooling tool as a pre-launch feature. In these...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

PTCL, Huawei successfully deploys AirPON Solution

PTCL, the country’s premier Telecom and ICT services provider has successfully deployed AirPON Solution from Huawei Technologies, in its Fiber Access Network. AirPON is a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

KP assembly passes supplementary budget for FY 2021-22

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly passed the supplementary budget for fiscal year 2021-22 after the opposition withdrew adjournment motions. During the Provincial Assembly session chaired by...

Riding high on growth, Bykea would have raised a lot more than $10mn. But VCs are nixing...

Miftah Ismail tells NBP to withdraw appeal against Riba decision

How not to price a car: Kia Sorento | Profit Magazine

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.