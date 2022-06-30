SBP pauses disbursements under MPMG, Kamyab Jawan Youth Entreprenuership Scheme

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday instructed banks to put further disbursements under Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG) on hold till August 31, 2022, as well as a hold on fresh disbursements under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Youth Entreprenuership Scheme till July 15, 2022.

The SBP provides the same reason in both circulars stating that, “The government of Pakistan is considering a review/revision of features of subject scheme in light of recent developments in the macroeconomic scenario.”

The circular further clarified that in cases where partial disbursements have already been may till June 30, 2022; financial institutions may release the remaining disbursements under MPMG.

Permanent break on Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar?

As per sources at Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority (NAPHDA), the disbursement of subsidy under the announced house financing scheme has already been stopped by the banks as the government, through the budget 2022-23 has not allocated any fund for the same subsidy program.

Data released by the SBP shows that as of 31 May 2022, Rs473 billion had been requested, Rs212bn had been approved, and Rs85bn had been disbursed under MPMG while outstanding credit for housing and construction stood at Rs415 billion for the month ending May 2022.

The budget 2022-23 earmarks only Rs500 million for Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, which is hardly enough to cater to the subsidy demand of merely 16,000 to 17,000 housing units for one year.

Under the current situation, NAPHDA could only continue under construction housing units and that too in limited numbers.

“The disbursement was stopped soon after the budget 2022-23 was announced,” said an official on condition of anonymity, adding that the issue with this program was also related to the rising volume of subsidy after a huge jump in the interest rate.

As per the program, the government was supposed to meet the remaining interest rate of what it had announced as subsidy under the low cost housing scheme. Borrowers were to be charged a financing rate of 3% for the first five years and 5% for the next five years.

Under the present interest rate of 13 percent, the government was to bear the remaining interest financing as subsidy. KIBOR + up to 250 bps was set for the remaining financing tenor.

Meanwhile, an official at the Ministry of Finance claimed that commercial banks have surprisingly crossed the set limit of loan disbursement under the house finance scheme. “When the banks started demanding funds under the announced scheme, it came to light that they have crossed the limit of disbursement set for the outgoing fiscal year,” he said.

“Apart from the huge claims of banks, there was a complete lack of coordination among the concerned departments including SBP, banks and ministry of finance, which ultimately resulted in the mess,” he informed. The official said that the issue is now being reviewed at various forums.

A promise made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to provide five million houses could not be materialized as data points out that only 21,980 low cost houses have so far been completed while 52,439 are under construction and 95,084 are in their planning phase.

The flagship program was initiated by the previous government led by Imran Khan under the banner of Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP) for which a dedicated organization, NAPHDA, was established in January 2020 through an Act of Parliament.