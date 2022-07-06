Sign inSubscribe
Engro Polymer & Chemicals, UET Lahore partner for first-of-its-kind industry-academia linkage program

By press release

Engro Polymer & Chemicals (EPCL), a subsidiary of Engro Corporation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the prestigious University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Lahore, to strengthen industry-academia linkage through cooperation in research and innovation along with professional development opportunities for students.

The MoU was signed by Jahangir Piracha (CEO of EPCL) and Professor Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar (Vice Chancellor, UET Lahore), in the presence of officials of both institutions, and Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association representatives Haroon Ali Khan (Sr. Vice Chairman) and Abrar Ahmed (Vice President).

Under the agreement, EPCL and UET will jointly undertake research and development initiatives at the well-equipped testing facilities of the institute’s Polymer & Process engineering faculty. This partnership will enable quantitative advancements to EPCL’s PVC production process and the Quality function. It will also enhance the knowledge base and availability of technical experts for EPCL’s Techno-Commercial functions. Using these facilities, EPCL may also provide technical and management consultancy, and advisory services, to PVC finished goods manufacturers for optimized performance and innovative solutions.

For capability enhancement of UET students and faculty, EPCL will also assist students with pragmatic final year projects, will collaborate with the UET to develop and improve its curriculum, including subject matter specific to polymer industries, to ensure its alignment with the industry needs.

According to Jahangir Piracha, CEO of EPCL, “We are continuously striving to introduce new market development and awareness initiatives that enhance sustainability in the construction sector. This strategic alliance with the UET has been envisioned to promote research and development in Pakistan so that the polymer sector can evolve with innovation. Moreover, we aspire to enhance the skills of our talented youth, support their learning and development, and make them more marketable for the industry.”

Professor Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar, Vice Chancellor, UET Lahore, added that, “The students and faculty of UET are very excited about this partnership with EPCL. With our focus on research at the UET, I am confident that the industry will also benefit from our modern testing labs to support new product development. I hope that other players in the chemical industry also step up their efforts to bridge the industry-academia gap in Pakistan.”

As part of a Sustainable Development Initiative, the UET students will also be able to participate in EPCL’s community impact projects and gain valuable experience by solving real-world problems.

