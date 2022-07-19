ECC likely to approve Rs1.6 increase in XWDISCOs tariff

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on the Ministry of Power’s proposal is likely to approve a Rs1.5547 per unit increase in tariff for all the consumers of XWDISCOs.

Sources said that the meeting of the ECC of Cabinet would be held under the chair of the Minister of Finance on Wednesday which will take up three agenda items including tariff rationalisation as well as the rate of petroleum development levy on LPG.

They said that NEPRA, vide its determinations for XWDICOs dated June 16, has determined a periodic adjustment in the tariff for the second quarter of FY22.

In light of this determination, the authority has recommended a uniform rate to be billed to consumers during Q2FY22.

Further, in accordance with the National Electricity Policy, 2021, the government may maintain a uniform consumer-end tariff for K-Electric and state-owned distribution companies even after privatisation, through the incorporation of direct and indirect subsidies.

Accordingly, KE’s applicable uniform variable charge will be required to be modified to maintain a uniform tariff across the country.

Moreover, NEPRA may also be approached to issue a revised schedule of tariff determined for the quarter from January to March Q3FY22.

Such adjustments shall be applicable on the consumption of July, August and September which will be recovered from consumers in August, September and October, respectively.