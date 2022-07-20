PM convenes emergency meeting over economic situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an emergency meeting on the economic situation of the country, the PM Office said on Wednesday.

The meeting will be attended by the economic team and top officials related to the Pakistan’s economic sector.

The meeting will evaluate the factors for the recent hike in the value of dollar and possible measures that can be taken to address it.

The prime minister’s economic team will also give a briefing on the country’s economic situation and the reasons for devaluation of the rupee against dollar.