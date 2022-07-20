Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM convenes emergency meeting over economic situation

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an emergency meeting on the economic situation of the country, the PM Office said on Wednesday.

The meeting will be attended by the economic team and top officials related to the Pakistan’s economic sector.

The meeting will evaluate the factors for the recent hike in the value of dollar and possible measures that can be taken to address it.

The prime minister’s economic team will also give a briefing on the country’s economic situation and the reasons for devaluation of the rupee against dollar.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSECP reconstitutes its Shariah Advisory Committee
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SECP reconstitutes its Shariah Advisory Committee

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has reconstituted its Shariah Advisory Committee (SAC) under the SECP Act, 1997. The SAC is mandated...
Read more
HEADLINES

Strategy evolved to level imports with exports, remittances: Miftah

Islamabad: Asserting that economy was going on in positive direction, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail said here on Wednesday that government...
Read more
HEADLINES

Earnings from Italy in exports, remittances cross $2bn

Islamabad: Pakistan’s earnings from Italy in exports and remittances crossed $2 billion in Financial Year 2021-2022. In addition a substantial growth in FDI from...
Read more
HEADLINES

Banks quoting upwards of Rs241 to retire LCs of oil imports from June

Karachi: Profit has been able to confirm that Letters of Credit (LCs) for oil shipments that landed in May and June are being retired...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Earnings from Italy in exports, remittances cross $2bn

Islamabad: Pakistan’s earnings from Italy in exports and remittances crossed $2 billion in Financial Year 2021-2022. In addition a substantial growth in FDI from...

Banks quoting upwards of Rs241 to retire LCs of oil imports from June

Rupee all time low hits Rs225 against US dollar

KIA announces price increase for entire portfolio, new booking policy

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.