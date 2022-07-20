Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SECP reconstitutes Shariah Advisory Committee

Commission also forms consultation committee to assist in preparation of Islamic finance development plan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Wednesday reconstituted its Shariah Advisory Committee (SAC) under the SECP Act, 1997.

The SAC is mandated to assist SECP in approving Shariah-compliant issues and guidance for the promotion of Islamic finance within the regulatory ambit of SECP.

SAC will be chaired by prominent scholar Mufti Irshad Ahmed Aijaz, who is also serving as Chairman of SBP’s Shariah committee and is a member of the Religious Board for Modarabas. Other members included Omar Mustafa Ansari, who is a renowned chartered accountant by profession and is presently serving as Secretary General of the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI).

Mufti Ehsan Waquar is the third member of SAC, having contemporary qualifications in diverse disciplines apart from the religious qualifications. He is currently serving as Chairman of the Shariah Boards of National Bank and Soneri Bank. The Head of the Islamic Finance Department of SECP and Registrar Mudaraba Tariq Naseem will serve as the fourth member of the committee.

Apart from the reconstitution of SAC, the SECP also formed a consultation committee to assist in the preparation of the Islamic finance development plan and future roadmap through empirical work, studies, and industry collaboration. The consultation committee has been mandated to prepare a recommendatory report on the capital markets, insurance industry, and other non-bank financial sectors.

The consultation committee will be led by Irum Saba, Associate Professor at IBA and a globally recognized professional in the field of Islamic finance. Other members of the consultation committee include senior representatives of Islamic asset management, Islamic banks, Modaraba, the capital market, and academia. The chairperson of the committee has been authorized to invite participation from industry while formulating recommendations.

Additionally, the SECP has also designated its officers as “Islamic finance champions” in all its policy functions. They will serve as focal points for concerted and coordinated efforts to promote shariah compliant products and services across the regulated sectors of SECP.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleStrategy evolved to level imports with exports, remittances: Miftah
Next articlePM convenes emergency meeting over economic situation
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NEPRA reserves decision on Rs7.91/unit hike in power price

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday reserved its judgement on a hearing over the approval of a Rs7.91 per unit...
Read more
HEADLINES

Free-falling rupee threat to national security, Sri Lanka-like scenario emerging: FPCCI

LAHORE: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Wednesday said that free-falling rupee has reached a point...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves tariff rationalisation for K-Electric

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the same tariff rationalisation for K-Electric (KE) as the rest of the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Exports of leather products witness 10.4pc increase

ISLAMABAD: Exports of manufactured leather goods grew by 10.43 per cent during the previous fiscal year of 2021-22 (FY22) as compared to FY21. According to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Textile exports surge by 25.5pc in FY22

ISLAMABAD: The export of Pakistani textile commodities surged by 25.5 per cent during the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) as compared to the preceding fiscal...

SBP holds ‘domestic uncertainty’, ‘news items’ responsible for PKR devaluation

PM convenes emergency meeting over economic situation

SECP reconstitutes Shariah Advisory Committee

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.