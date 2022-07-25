Sign inSubscribe
Power shortfall nears 6,000MW

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The power shortfall in the country has reached about 6,000 megawatts, power demand in the country is 28,500 megawatts while the production lags at 22,500 megawatts.

According to power division sources, the power shortfall is increasing despite heavy monsoon rains in the country and currently has neared 6,000MW.

Due to an increase in the demand for power, load-shedding of 4 to 6 hours is being carried out across the country.

Earlier, K-Electric, the sole power utility in Karachi submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) seeking another hike of Rs11.39 in tariff under fuel adjustment charges.

According to the request, the power utility has requested a massive increase of Rs11.39 for the month of June 2022.

INP

