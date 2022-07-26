Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Gas prices for export-oriented sectors increased up to 80pc

Rate for general industry has been increased from Rs850 per mmbtu and now has been fixed at Rs1,550 per mmbtu

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The incumbent government has increased gas prices for the export industry by up to 80pc.

The rate of gas per mmbtu for the export-oriented sector has been increased by Rs530 and has been fixed at Rs1,350 per mmbtu from Rs820.

The rate for general industry has been increased from Rs850 per mmbtu and now has been fixed at Rs1,550 per mmbtu.

This will mostly apply in Sindh where the current price for export and general industry stands at Rs820 and Rs853 per mmbtu, respectively, showing an increase of almost 65pc and 82pc.

Defending the recent increase, spokesperson for the Finance ministry, Rana Ahsan Afzal said increasing prices of electricity and gas for the industrial sector was inevitable.

He further said that the government is still providing gas to the export-oriented industries at the concessional rate.

The spokesperson said the government has allocated Rs40 billion for the subsidies to the export-oriented industries so that they can compete in the international market.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt decides to increase power tariff with no impact on poor consumers: Khurram
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt decides to increase power tariff with no impact on poor consumers: Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir on Tuesday said the Federal Cabinet had decided to increase the power tariff with special directives to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Plastic export increases 32.8pc in FY22

ISLAMABAD: The plastic material exports witnessed an increase of 32.76 percent during the twelve months of fiscal year 2021-22 as compare to the corresponding...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistani rupee reaches 233 against US dollar in interbank

Islamabad: Pakistani rupee (PKR) loses 3.12 rupees against the US dollar on Tuesday in the interbank market compared to the previous close of PKR...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee sheds Rs1.51 against dollar

ISLAMABAD: Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee depreciated by Rs1.51 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs229.87...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Rupee sheds Rs1.51 against dollar

ISLAMABAD: Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee depreciated by Rs1.51 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs229.87...

Gold reserves not pledged, says Deputy Governor SBP

Ministry of Finance proposes six names for position of Governor SBP

Power shortfall nears 6,000MW

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.