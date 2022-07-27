CAD swells to $2.3bn in June

Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) widened to $2.3 billion in June 2022, it was reported on Wednesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country’s CAD rose to $2.3 billion in June 2022 compared to a deficit of $1.6 million in the same month of the last year.

Cumulatively for FY22, the deficit widened by 517%, clocking in at $17.4 billion on a yearly basis when compared with the figure of $2.82 billion during FY21.

“As foreshadowed by earlier Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data, a surge in oil imports saw current account deficit rise to $2.3 billion in June despite higher exports and remittances,” the central bank said on its official Twitter handle.

The central bank further mentioned that so far in July oil imports are much lower [and] “deficit is expected to resume its moderating trajectory” and added that 3.3 million metric tons of oil was imported in June, 33% higher than in May.

“Together with higher global prices, this more than doubled the oil import bill from $1.4 billion to $2.9 billion,” the SBP said, adding that by contrast, non-oil imports ticked down.