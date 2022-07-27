Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

CAD swells to $2.3bn in June

The deficit widened by 517pc in FY22

By Monitoring Report

Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) widened to $2.3 billion in June 2022, it was reported on Wednesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country’s CAD rose to $2.3 billion in June 2022 compared to a deficit of $1.6 million in the same month of the last year.

Cumulatively for FY22, the deficit widened by 517%, clocking in at $17.4 billion on a yearly basis when compared with the figure of $2.82 billion during FY21.

“As foreshadowed by earlier Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data, a surge in oil imports saw current account deficit rise to $2.3 billion in June despite higher exports and remittances,” the central bank said on its official Twitter handle.

The central bank further mentioned that so far in July oil imports are much lower [and] “deficit is expected to resume its moderating trajectory” and added that 3.3 million metric tons of oil was imported in June, 33% higher than in May.

“Together with higher global prices, this more than doubled the oil import bill from $1.4 billion to $2.9 billion,” the SBP said, adding that by contrast, non-oil imports ticked down.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAuto parts makers face crisis 
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Auto parts makers face crisis 

LAHORE: Attendants voiced how the industry was on the precipice of a collapse at a conference hosted by the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts...
Read more
HEADLINES

LPG price hiked by Rs10 per kg without OGRA notification

ISLAMABAD: The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) on Wednesday increased by Rs10 per kilogram without a notification from the Oil and Gas Regulatory...
Read more
HEADLINES

SCB account holders report erroneously debited amounts

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) account holders are complaining of a series of erroneous charges on their debit cards over the last few months...
Read more
HEADLINES

Honda making efforts to avert non-production days

LAHORE: Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan (HACPL) is yet to make a decision on whether to observe non-production days (NPD) but it is optimistic that...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Honda making efforts to avert non-production days

LAHORE: Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan (HACPL) is yet to make a decision on whether to observe non-production days (NPD) but it is optimistic that...

Govt to complete Thar Coal Power Project in first quarter 2023: PM

Govt to lift import ban on most luxury items

Oil rises on US inventory drop, Russian gas cuts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.