Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

US, China, UK remain top destinations for Pakistani exports in FY22

Overall Pakistan’s exports to all countries witnessed an increase of 26.56 per cent in twelve months

By APP

ISLAMABAD: United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the twelve months of fiscal year (2021-22), followed by China and United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-June (2021-22) were recorded at $6798.982 million against the exports of $5030.724 million during July- June (2020-21), showing a growth of 35.14 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data.

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $2781.480 million against the exports of $2043.887 million during last year, showing an increase of 36.08 percent.

UK was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $2200.007 million during the months under review against the exports of $2048.293 million, showing growth of 7.40 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at $1842.961 million against $1488.127 million during last year, showing an increase of 23.84 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at $1747.967 million against $1512.776 million last year, the data showed.

During July-June (2021-22), the exports to Holland were recorded $1486.798 million against $ 1118.342 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $1085.675 million against $774.658 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $1149.474 million against the exports of $801.702 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded $552.518 million against $983.314 million during last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at $870.604 million against $616.202 million, showing growth of 41.28 percent, according to SBP data.

Similarly, the exports to France during the period under review were recorded at $531.565 million against $435.471 million while the exports to Belgium stood at $716.710 million against $584.370 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at $420.288 million during the current year as compared to $446.062 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at $403.640 million against $312.173, to Malaysia $432.695 million against $236.172 million.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to all countries also witnessed an increase of 26.56 percent in twelve months, from $25,638.974 million to $32,450.087 million, the SBP data revealed.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe Big Short: inside the exchange rate volatility in Pakistan
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan fulfills all IMF demands for release of $1.2bn loan tranche

KARACHI: The Ministry of Finance along with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Sunday released a joint a statement announcing that all prior...
Read more
HEADLINES

Suzuki announces first price increase for new fiscal year 

LAHORE: Days after announcing their new sample cars for the Pakistani market, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) on Sunday announced the first price increase...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR surpasses July revenue target

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected a net revenue of Rs458 billion during July 2022, Profit learnt on Sunday. According to the details,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt doubles PL on petroleum products to comply with IMF demands

ISLAMABAD: The government has doubled the petroleum levy on petroleum products to comply with the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) demands for the revival of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FBR surpasses July revenue target

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected a net revenue of Rs458 billion during July 2022, Profit learnt on Sunday. According to the details,...

Govt doubles PL on petroleum products to comply with IMF demands

PSO

Power Division to pay Rs32.8bn to save PSO from defaulting

Toyota SUV now as expensive as upmarket houses 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.