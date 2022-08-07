Sign inSubscribe
Finance ministry handpicks candidates for NBP president post 

Interviews will be held on August 13

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has reportedly shortlisted 10 candidates for the post of president/CEO of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

Sources privy to the development informed Profit that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail selected 10 out of 40 candidates after the period of six months. These candidates include Tahir Hassan Qureshi, Javed Kureishi, Hassan Raza, Khurshid Zafar, Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, Farrukh Iqbal Khan, Sultana Naheed, Tariq Javed Ghumman, Muhammad Abdullah Ahmed and Imran Sarwar

Overall, the Ministry of Finance had received 120 applications for the post.

According to documents available with Profit, the selected candidates will be interviewed by a seven member interview committee comprising the finance minister, State Minister for Finance and Revenue Ayesha Ghous Pasha, finance secretary, additional finance secretary, Tariq Bajwa, Jehzaib Khan and Shahid Mahmood on August 13.

Sources said that there is a bone of contention between Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and State Minister for Finance Ayesha Ghous Pasha with the latter reportedly lobbying for candidates she considers best for the post.

They said that Miftah had initially excluded Pasha’s recommended names from the list; however, there are chances that the Ministry of Finance will add a few more names to the list on Wednesday if instructed by the PM Office.

It may be recalled that the government on May 11 had assigned the look-after charge for the post to group chief CIBG Rehmat Ali Hasnie for disposing of day to day affairs of the bank.

Moreover, Profit has learnt that the appointment of governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has also been pending due to differences between Miftah Ismail and the People’s Party of Pakistan (PPP).

Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

