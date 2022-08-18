Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt set to lift ban on imported cars 

Miftah Ismail announces decision to rescind ban in compliance with int'l trade guidelines

By Daniyal Ahmad

LAHORE: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday announced that the government will be rescinding the ban on imported goods into Pakistan, including completely-built-up (CBU) cars. 

So, the choice is simple; we either use that money to buy cars or wheat. That we buy mobile phones or grain, or home appliances, microwaves and air conditioners as opposed to edible oil.” said Ismail while speaking at a press conference at Islamabad.

The government had imposed a ban on all imported commodities on 19th May to curb foreign exchange outflows amidst a worrying balance of payments issue. The ban will be replaced by “maximum amount of permissible regulatory duties”, said Ismail. 

The announcement will provide a sigh of relief to many automotive manufacturers whose business model relied solely on CBUs. The German Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) had already written a letter to Miftah Ismail and Minister of Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar. 

In the letter. The GPCCI had outlined how German automotive manufacturers were reeling from the impact of the import ban. The GPCCI stressed that this would have negative ramifications on Pakistan’s foreign relations with Germany and the European Union. 

Syed Arshad Raza, CEO Premier Motors, termed the import ban as “optics” when Profit reached out to him regarding the matter following the GPCCI’s letter. “The CBU & Parts imports done by the German brands do not impact the Pakistani Foreign Exchange outflow”, said Raza when asked about the ban. 

CBU cars accounted for $306,221,000 of the total $80,489,884,000 import bill during FY 2021-22. This translates into 0.38%. The efficacy of the restrictions is debatable. 

However, one thing to note in Ismail’s press conference is the usage of the word ‘ban’ and not ‘restrictions’. This is because there was no mention of relief for completely-knocked-down (CKD) kits that are required by domestic manufacturers. CKD kids were never banned but were instead subject to increased oversight by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

“So ours was never banned, only restricted. So maybe they will continue the restrictions” said Asghar Ali Jamali, CEO Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), when speaking to Profit about the press conference. 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCabinet approves look after charge of President NBP
Next articleSECP introduces digital-only insurers, micro insurers
Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SECP to take legal action over unauthorised access of data

ISLAMABAD: The Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan on Thursday decided to initiate all legal resources against those involved in unauthorized access of companies data. According...
Read more
HEADLINES

Air Sial goes international following cabinet approval

KARACHI: The federal cabinet on Thursday approved the designation of Air Sial for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Qatar,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt lifts ban on ‘luxury’ imported items

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday announced lifting the ban on the import of luxury items as desired by the International Monetary Fund...
Read more
HEADLINES

Petroleum Division seeks fresh analysis, proposals for new refinery policy

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division’s Directorate General of Oil on Thursday asked the managing directors (MDs) of five refineries to provide a fresh analysis along...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan, Iran to finalise FTA within next six months

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Thursday said that Iran and Pakistan will give final shape to the proposed bilateral Free...

SECP introduces digital-only insurers, micro insurers

Govt set to lift ban on imported cars 

Cabinet approves look after charge of President NBP

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.