Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Forex reserves fall $87m to $13.5bn

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves stand at $7.8bn

By News Desk

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stand at $13.52106 billion.

According to SBP’s weekly statement issued here on Thursday, forex reserves with the State Bank amounted $7,809.9 million on August 19 whereas net forex reserves with commercial banks stood at $5,711.7 million.

During the week ending on August 19, SBP’s reserves decreased by $87 million to $7,809.9 million.

Earlier in day, the rupee closed near the 219.41 level following a depreciation of Rs1.03 or 0.47%.

The decline came despite reports that the Qatar Investment Authority will be investing $3 billion in Pakistan in addition to Saudi Arabia’s announcement of investing an amount of $1 billion

- Advertisement -
Previous articleInflation to further increase in August
Next articleMoIP directed to take action against automotive manufacturers 
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

MoIP directed to take action against automotive manufacturers 

LAHORE: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production on Thursday directed the Ministry of Industry and Production (MoIP) to take strict measures...
Read more
HEADLINES

Inflation to further increase in August

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has warned that domestic retail prices are expected to further increase in August compared to July, consequent to higher inflation...
Read more
HEADLINES

Miftah assures ADB of govt’s resolve for inclusive, sustainable development

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Thursday said that the government was keenly working on all inclusive and sustainable development programs...
Read more
HEADLINES

Saudi Arabia to invest $1bn in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Following the Qatari leadership's announcement to invest $3 billion in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia has also assured the Pakistani leadership of an investment of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Miftah assures ADB of govt’s resolve for inclusive, sustainable development

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Thursday said that the government was keenly working on all inclusive and sustainable development programs...

Saudi Arabia to invest $1bn in Pakistan

PKR slides by Rs1.22 in interbank market

Public-owned Qatari companies to run Islamabad, Karachi airports

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.