Forex reserves fall $87m to $13.5bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stand at $13.52106 billion.

According to SBP’s weekly statement issued here on Thursday, forex reserves with the State Bank amounted $7,809.9 million on August 19 whereas net forex reserves with commercial banks stood at $5,711.7 million.

During the week ending on August 19, SBP’s reserves decreased by $87 million to $7,809.9 million.

Earlier in day, the rupee closed near the 219.41 level following a depreciation of Rs1.03 or 0.47%.

The decline came despite reports that the Qatar Investment Authority will be investing $3 billion in Pakistan in addition to Saudi Arabia’s announcement of investing an amount of $1 billion