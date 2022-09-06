Pakistan Stock Exchange to launch PSX Dividend 20 Index

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is to announce the launch of PSX Dividend 20 Index today. This will be done in a press briefing to be held at the stock exchange building.

The PSX Dividend 20 Index comprises top 20 dividend-paying companies that have a dividend distribution history, and are ranked and weighted based on trailing 12-month dividend yield, as per the index methodology.

The PSX Dividend 20 Index is comprised of the following:

Allied Bank Ltd. Attock Petroleum Ltd. Bank Alfalah Ltd. Bank Al-Habib Ltd. Engro Corporation Ltd. Engro Fertilizers Ltd. Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd. Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd. Fatima Fertilizer Co Ltd. Fauji Fertilizer Co. Ltd. Habib Bank Ltd. Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd. Indus Motor Company Ltd. International Steels Ltd. Kot Addu Power Company Ltd. MCB Bank Ltd. Nishat (Chunia) Ltd. Pakistan Oilfields Ltd. Tariq Glass Industries Ltd United Bank Ltd.