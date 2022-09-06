Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan Stock Exchange to launch PSX Dividend 20 Index

Press briefing to be held today at 4:00 pm at Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi

By News Desk

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is to announce the launch of PSX Dividend 20 Index today. This will be done in a press briefing to be held at the stock exchange building. 

The PSX Dividend 20 Index comprises top 20 dividend-paying companies that have a dividend distribution history, and are ranked and weighted based on trailing 12-month dividend yield, as per the index methodology.

The PSX Dividend 20 Index is comprised of the following:

  1. Allied Bank Ltd.
  2. Attock Petroleum Ltd.
  3. Bank Alfalah Ltd.
  4. Bank Al-Habib Ltd.
  5. Engro Corporation Ltd.
  6. Engro Fertilizers Ltd.
  7. Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd.
  8. Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd.
  9. Fatima Fertilizer Co Ltd.
  10. Fauji Fertilizer Co. Ltd.
  11. Habib Bank Ltd.
  12. Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd.
  13. Indus Motor Company Ltd.
  14. International Steels Ltd.
  15. Kot Addu Power Company Ltd.
  16. MCB Bank Ltd.
  17. Nishat (Chunia) Ltd.
  18. Pakistan Oilfields Ltd.
  19. Tariq Glass Industries Ltd
  20. United Bank Ltd.
- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt to revise GDP targets as floods batter economy
Next articleRupee loses ground against US dollar in open market
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Rupee loses ground against US dollar in open market

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee continued to weaken against the US dollar in the open market due to fluctuation in the demand and supply position...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to revise GDP targets as floods batter economy

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to revise gross domestic product (GDP) targets due to devastating floods in the country which will slow down production...
Read more
HEADLINES

Floods destroy 105 mini hydropower stations in Malakand, Hazara 

PESHAWAR: As many as 105 mini hydel power stations in nine districts of Malakand and Hazara division have been severely damaged or destroyed completely...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX loses 449 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed a bearish trend, losing 449.81 points, a negative change of 1.06%, closing...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

HBL offers the industry’s first Peer-to-Peer QR based funds transfer facility

KARACHI:  HBL Mobile and Konnect by HBL launch the industry’s first Peer-to-Peer (P2P) QR-based funds transfer facility in line with the mandate of the...

Bykea’s battle for survival Profit Magazine

PSX loses 449 points

Euro hits 20-year low on Russian gas halt

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.