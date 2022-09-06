Pakistan Stock Exchange to launch PSX Dividend 20 Index

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is to announce the launch of PSX Dividend 20 Index today. This will be done in a press briefing to be held at the stock exchange building.
The PSX Dividend 20 Index comprises top 20 dividend-paying companies that have a dividend distribution history, and are ranked and weighted based on trailing 12-month dividend yield, as per the index methodology.
The PSX Dividend 20 Index is comprised of the following:
- Allied Bank Ltd.
- Attock Petroleum Ltd.
- Bank Alfalah Ltd.
- Bank Al-Habib Ltd.
- Engro Corporation Ltd.
- Engro Fertilizers Ltd.
- Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd.
- Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd.
- Fatima Fertilizer Co Ltd.
- Fauji Fertilizer Co. Ltd.
- Habib Bank Ltd.
- Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd.
- Indus Motor Company Ltd.
- International Steels Ltd.
- Kot Addu Power Company Ltd.
- MCB Bank Ltd.
- Nishat (Chunia) Ltd.
- Pakistan Oilfields Ltd.
- Tariq Glass Industries Ltd
- United Bank Ltd.
