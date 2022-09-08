Cabinet committee gives go ahead for fertiliser import

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet here on Thursday gave go ahead to Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) for urea fertiliser imports.

As per the details, the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail chaired the meeting of the ECC at the Finance Division here on Thursday.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar; Federal Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan; Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood; Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal; MNA/ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi; Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha; Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness, Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan; MD USC, MD PASSCO, Federal Secretaries and senior officers.

According to the details, the Ministry of Industries and Production presented a summary on the fertiliser’s requirement for Rabi season 2022-23 (FY23).

The meeting was briefed on the supply and demand situation of urea in the upcoming Rabi season.

After detailed deliberation, the committee allowed the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to initiate the process for importing 300,000 MT of urea on government-to-government G2G basis and decided that the provinces will bear their subsidy share.