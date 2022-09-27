Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

ITFC delegation to visit Pakistan to discuss Annual Financing Plan

ITFC had earlier approved $1.2bn financing under the annual plan for Pakistan

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: A five member delegation of International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) headed by its Chief Operating Officer (COO) will visit Pakistan from October 3 to 5, 2022 to discuss Annual Financing Plan and operational and technical issues with stakeholders.

As per details, ITFC mission will consist of Nazeem Noordali, COO, Abdul Aleem Mohamed, Division manager Trade Finance, Athar Khalil Division manager Financial Institutions, Ahmed Ali Mohamoud Senior manager Trade Finance and Bilal Tipoo Senior manager Credit Review Risk.    

During this three day visit of ITFC delegation to Pakistan, the delegation will hold meetings with EAD, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Finance Division, Petroleum Division, PSO, PARCO and PLL.   

Economic Affairs Division (EAD) in a letter dated September 26, 2022 has requested the petroleum division to kindly make it convenient to hold a meeting with ITFC mission on October 4, 2022 at 10:00 hrs. The dealing officials of Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) and Pakistan LNG Limited may also be advised to participate in the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention that the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank had earlier approved a $1.2 billion financing under the annual plan to provide Pakistan integrated trade solutions to support the energy and agriculture sectors.

The annual plan was signed in February 2022 during a ceremony in ITFC headquarters in Jeddah between ITFC and a delegation of the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The ITFC annual plan agreement with Pakistan for calendar year 2022 includes financing for the import of essential commodities such as crude oil, refined petroleum products, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), food and agricultural products in addition to implementing trade-related technical assistance intervention to ensure trade development impact.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleConvex Interactive marks 9 years
Next articleHow digitalisation kept aid coming to flood-hit Pakistanis
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR denies giving duty waiver for army personnel on imported cars

LAHORE: The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) has issued a statement dismissing media speculation that it had issued a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Millat Tractors ends year with Rs5.4bn profit

LAHORE: Millat Tractors Limited (MTL) released their financial results for the year ended June 30 2022, on Friday. MTL saw a 6 per cent...
Read more
HEADLINES

Eurobonds slump amidst debt relief confusion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s dollar bonds, or Eurobonds, slumped internationally on Friday as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif went on record stating that Pakistan needs debt relief. According...
Read more
HEADLINES

Is Yamaha struggling to sell motorcycles?

LAHORE: Yamaha Motor Pakistan has introduced a limited time offer whereby customers will be able to purchase their motorcycle of choice on a four-month...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

FEATURED

The state of Punjab’s industries

Amidst political wrangling, the country’s largest province aims to keep industrial growth on track with policy continuity and innovation

You’re not an industry, telcos told

The KIA Carnival: A curious case of seats and customs

Debt, Climate, and Moral Hazard

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.