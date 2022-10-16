Pakistan’s Microfinance Sector: Another year, another calamity

Pakistan’s microfinance sector has been the cornerstone of the country’s financial inclusion drive. The sector, in its true sense, offers retail financial services that commercial banks lay a claim to. As per the world bank development update for Pakistan, issued in April 2022, “ The sector caters to the financing needs of a significantly larger number of individuals/households and micro and small enterprises (8.1 million borrowers vs 3.8 million by banks). The microfinance sector, as such, plays a significant role in enhancing access to finance in Pakistan, both for households and small enterprises.”

The multiplier effect of channelling financing to this segment should, theoretically, be higher compared to the upper-class clientele of commercial banks. The rationale behind this is that the lowest economic strata of the country have a greater propensity to consume local goods compared to those that are financially better off and have a higher consumption of imported goods (Cars, phones and the like).

However, the microfinance sector of late, has been challenged by systematic issues that have brought it to the verge of crisis. (Read more about it in Profit’s article: Microfinance Banks on the verge of crisis?)