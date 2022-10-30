FBR, Toyota motor alleged ‘connivance’ delays delivery of luxury vehicles

ISLAMABAD: An alleged collusion between FBR top management and Toyota motor company has surfaced in which both sides are reported to have agreed on delayed delivery of 75 luxury Revo vehicles.

FBR had placed an order with the Toyota motor company to purchase 75 Revo vehicles for its field formations and reportedly paid Rs229 million.

The sources revealed that officials working in the admin wing agreed not to take delivery and instead to deliver the vehicles to third parties in return for sharing the alleged ‘Own Money’ charged from those parties.

In consequence of this collusion, FBR is reported to have taken so far delivery of only a few vehicles in order to veil its collusion with the motor company.

According to details, Chairman FBR on July 5, 2022 had handed over keys of brand new Toyota Revo vehicles to the young officers of Inland Revenue Enforcement Network posted in different field formations and coincidentally, company also delivered some more Revo vehicles to FBR this week after the query of scribe to department.

The company is reported to have been clever enough to get officials’ agreement from the department to the payment of differential amounts if the prices of Toyota Revo rose after mutually agreed postponement of delivery of vehicles to FBR, sources claim.

In consequence of this collusion of FBR’s management and their making money by delaying receipt of vehicles, FBR is reported to have paid Rs130 million on account of additional amount due to rise in the price of the Toyota Revo.

The quantum of purchase order of FBR and the suspect circumstances surrounding it including postponements of delivery of vehicles and FBR’s happily paying the additional amount for no fault on its part failed to alert the Toyota motor company to this novel scam and this must have been for a reason, sources added.

It is pertinent to note that FBR has recently established a new transport section in FBR HQ Islamabad where a junior officer of 44 common has been posted in place of a senior officer of 29 common and this has reportedly helped execute Revo purchase in FBR.

The FBR Spokesperson Afaque Ahmed quershi replied that FBR is purchasing 75 operational vehicles for its field formations responsible for enforcement/anti-smuggling activities and collection of revenue to the tune of Rs7.4 billion and completed all necessary codal formalities for procurement of such vehicles.

The payments were made to the Manufacturer and despite the issue of foreign exchange that resulted in hampering imports, FBR has still been managing to get delivery of the subject vehicles within the normal time frame, he replied.

He claimed that FBR has not made any extra/unwarranted payment to the manufacturer.

On the other hand, the CEO of Indus motor did not reply despite seeing the messages.