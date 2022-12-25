Taking the heat for the smog, restaurateurs clap back

Just like every winter, the heart of Punjab is yet again blanketed under a heavy layer of smog, except this time anti-smog campaigners call for a necessary lifestyle. The response, somehow, has been to go after the City of Lahore’s restaurants.

An energy saving policy has been announced to limit consumption, travel and all other related capitalistic aspirations that directly leave carbon footprints in the environment. For the most part the general population agrees and seems to make implementation of the government’s much needed climate change policies possible. But there’s one area the governments will definitely struggle with: Curbing the Lahori desire to eat out.

The energy saving policy has limited the opening hours of the restaurants, and the industry is obviously not happy with it, nor are the consumers. In the survey conducted by Profit, it was observed that restaurants in most of the main places including Johar Town, Faisal Town, Ichra provide dine-in facilities even till 12 o’clock at night.