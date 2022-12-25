Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Taking the heat for the smog, restaurateurs clap back

Cutting down peak hours and limiting restaurants to operate till 10 pm is a lifestyle change for Lahoris, but now it is necessary to adapt

Posted by: Shahab Omer

Just like every winter, the heart of Punjab is yet again blanketed under a heavy layer of smog, except this time anti-smog campaigners call for a necessary lifestyle. The response, somehow, has been to go after the City of Lahore’s restaurants. 

An energy saving policy has been announced to limit consumption, travel and all other related capitalistic aspirations that directly leave carbon footprints in the environment. For the most part the general population agrees and seems to make implementation of the government’s much needed climate change policies possible. But there’s one area the governments will definitely struggle with: Curbing the Lahori desire to eat out. 

The energy saving policy has limited the opening hours of the restaurants, and the industry is obviously not happy with it, nor are the consumers. In the survey conducted by Profit, it was observed that restaurants in most of the main places including Johar Town, Faisal Town, Ichra provide dine-in facilities even till 12 o’clock at night. 

Bringing these hours down to 10 pm, or 8 pm, and cutting down on peak hours will clearly not be the easiest task. But sometimes necessary actions are required for greater good, and Lahore’s authorities are ready for them.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Article continues after this advertisement

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Another year, another consolation prize for Pakistan in the digital payments race?

Ah, it’s that time of the year when you look back and reflect on performance and set targets for the future- resolutions. In a...
Read more
FEATURED

Why gold may not be the best savings plan for you (and the economy)

Savings in gold may end up making you poorer as the value for money goes down
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.