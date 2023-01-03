FBR launches modules for facilitation of exporters  

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has developed and launched various modules for facilitation of exporters under Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) of the Federal Board of Revenue.

Export modules were rolled out at APTMA House, Lahore by Collector Customs Nayyer Shafique along with a team of technical experts, senior officers from Directorate General of Customs Automation and Pakistan Revenue Automation (Pvt.) Ltd (PRAL).

Earlier on his arrival, Collector Customs was welcomed by Senior Vice Chairman APTMA Kamran Arshad and Secretary General APTMA Raza Baqir.

The workshop was attended by a large number of APTMA members from all over the country.

Collector Customs, informed that FBR has developed various modules for smooth functioning of the Export Facilitation Scheme for the facilitation of all categories of exporters including both direct and indirect exporters.

He said that FBR attaches greater importance to the export sector and a large number of officials are exclusively assigned the task to develop and roll out modules for ease in doing business.

He said that a series of workshops will be organized to educate exporters about the newly developed modules and the modules to be rolled out shortly.

The Collector explained salient features of modules which focus on facilitation for exporters and are easy to follow.

“The indirect exports are a major component of the EFS and a mechanism for the transfer of raw materials and semi-and-fully-finished goods, including local sales, has been deployed in the scheme” he said adding that the FBR has developed the modules especially relating to Indirect Export Module, transfer of inputs and intermediary goods.

He also said that these modules have been deployed at a fast pace to remove the difficulties being faced by exporters.

Senior officers of PRAL highlighted technical aspects of modules and explained APTMA member mills on the operational aspects of modules especially relating to purchase of raw material from local suppliers under the EFS.

They also explained the transfer procedure of raw material with bonds besides the SME-related scheme under the Temporary Importation regime.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Vice Chairman APTMA appreciated the highly positive role being played by FBR for attending the issues and problems being faced by exporters.

Arshad said APTMA has set a way forward of value addition through the SME sector and the FBR should extend the deadlines for shifting on the EFS for another year to encourage more and more mills to switch over to EFS.

He expressed the hope that bilateral cooperation would continue in future as well to make the scheme error-free and user-friendly in line with the requirements of the textile exporters.