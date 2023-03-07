China invited to invest in local leather industry

Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai, Hussain Haider on Monday called upon Chinese entrepreneurs and investors to explore the potential of Pakistan’s shoe leather industry.

“Pakistan is rich in leather raw materials, synthetic leather materials, machinery and other related products. I hope that Chinese entrepreneurs can see the development potential and invest in our shoe leather industry,” said Haider, while addressing a video conference on the shoe leather industry organized by the Wenzhou Council for the Promotion of International Trade (WCPIT).

The conference aims to encourage Wenzhou’s export-oriented enterprises to invest in Pakistan and promote in-depth and effective cooperation between China and Pakistan. The Pakistani envoy believes that the seminar provides a good opportunity for exchange of expertise in the shoe leather industry between the two countries.

Pakistan Footwear Manufacturer Association Secretary General Ahmed Fawad Farooq introduced quality leather products made in Pakistan. He also highlighted the many incentives being provided by the government to support the leather industry, including an exemption from import duties, reduction of regulatory duties and encouragement of automation.

WCPIT Vice President Zhu Qianji added that the conference provides a new platform and new opportunities for the development of the leather industry, and further broadens the overseas trade channels of Wenzhou footwear and leather enterprises.

“WCPIT welcomes and is willing to work with the Pakistani consulate general in Shanghai to connect enterprises from Pakistan and Wenzhou,” said Qianji.

According to the Wenzhou Shoe Leather Industry Association, Wenzhou is the shoe capital of China and is slowly becoming the shoe capital of the world.

During the seminar, the enterprise representative introduced the various developments taking place in the Wenzhou shoe leather industry stating that the city is accelerating the innovation of its industrial and supply chains.

“In the future, with the support of big data and other digital technology, the industry will achieve rapid development and iterative upgrading,” he added.