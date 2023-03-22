Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

World Bank’s IFC to invest about $73m in Mahindra’s last mile mobility unit

By Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said on Wednesday that World Bank’s private investment arm, International Finance Corp (IFC), will invest 6 billion rupees ($72.58 million) in the company’s last mile electric mobility unit.

The investment, which will be in the form of compulsory convertible instruments, will value the unit at 60.20 billion rupees.

IFC will own about a 9.97%-13.64% stake in the newly formed company. The new unit will house the last mile mobility division, including three-wheeler and four-wheeler small commercial vehicles, Mahindra said.

The investment, which is IFC’s first in an electric vehicle maker in India, comes as the sector is receiving a push from the government. Indian automakers and startups, such as Tata Motors, ElectricPe and Yulu, are jumping into the space and attracting multiple investments.

IFC’s financing will help scale up electric mobility in the last mile connectivity, as well as in the development and manufacturing of new generation products, Mahindra said in an exchange filing.

Shares of Mahindra were up as much as 1.7%, posting their sharpest intraday percentage gain in nearly three weeks.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
PM foresees economic boom in Thar as 1,650MW coal plants inaugurated
Next article
Tracking devices to be installed on transhipment cargoes across country
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Economy

As confusion reigns over govt’s proposed fuel plan, market confidence dips 

Pakistan is treading on thin ice but really how thin can the ice become before cracking and taking the country down with it? 

Miftah claims IMF “not interested” in providing Pakistan bailout

Adani Airports to bid for more airports in India – CEO

Sri Lanka leader warns hard times to follow IMF bailout

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.