Tracking devices to be installed on transhipment cargoes across country

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has instructed TPL Trakker, a Pakistani tracking service provider, to install tracking devices on trucks and containers transporting transshipment cargo across the country.

TPL Trakker, which offers vehicle tracking and fleet management services, has notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that FBR has directed the company to commence the installation of tracking devices at all customs stations where transshipment consignments originate or terminate.

Transshipment involves unloading cargo from one vessel and loading it onto another to complete its journey to the final destination.

The directive will have a positive impact on its revenue from the Safe Transport Environment Project, as the scope of its existing license has been extended to cover transshipment cargo.

The company received the license in 2013 and has since been providing container tracking services commercially as part of FBR’s STE project, which aims to manage the risk of cargo theft in customs transit and transshipment movements and comply with the requirements of the bilateral Afghan Transit Trade Agreement.