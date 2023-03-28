Sign inSubscribe
Governance

FBR posts junior officer on a senior position

DG Intelligence and Investigation, Faiz Ahmad, replaced by Syed Shakeel Shah of Pakistan Customs Service

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) posted Syed Shakeel Shah, a 20 grade officer to Director General, Intelligence and Investigation, a rank generally taken by a 21 grade officer. 

According to FBR, former DG Intelligence and Investigation, Faiz Ahmad, will work as DG, Directorate General of Intellectual Property Rights (Enforcement) and will be replaced by Shah of Pakistan Customs Service.

Shah hails from Haripur and served as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister Office from 2015 to 2018. He also reportedly worked with the chief organizer of PML-N in the PM youth loan scheme.

In his new role, Shah will expedite anti-smuggling activities to curb the rising problem, as there are reports that even basic necessity items such as sugar are being smuggled to Afghanistan.  

Customs Intelligence under the outgoing DG customs Ahmad confiscated 3,600 laptops in Karachi along with confiscation of smuggled petroleum products and non-duty paid cigarettes.

Other postings 

Moreover, Muhammad Sadiq, Director General, Directorate General of IPR (Enforcement) has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director General, Directorate General of National Nuclear Detection Architecture (NNDA), Islamabad.

Muhammad Junaid Jalil Khan, Deputy Director General, Directorate General of National Nuclear Detection Architecture (NNDA) has been assigned to work as Director General, Directorate General of Reforms & Automation (Customs), Islamabad.

 

