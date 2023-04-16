How a bad economy derailed a move towards apartment living

In terms of planning and infrastructure, barring Islamabad, Lahore is arguably the best developed urban centre in the country. Place the two cities in their context and it becomes clearer why this second-place is impressive. Islamabad had the benefit of being built on a blank canvas with the requirements of a capital city in mind. Lahore, on the other hand, is an ancient city that along with its heritage also brings its own baggage.

Yet over the past decade in particular, Lahore has undergone a major renovation that has made many parts of it quite unrecognisable. Central areas such as Gulberg have been transformed into ‘signal free corridors’ using u-turns, overhead bridges and underpasses. DHA has expanded considerably, finishing at least three new phases with residential and commercial properties that are well-populated and announcing several new ones, while Johar Town has become a city within the city. Most recently, Main Boulevard all the way to Cavalry and the DHA entrance have undergone massive renovations for the introduction of Lahore’s Central Business District where once the old Walton airport and Walton forest existed.

With these improvements in road network, infrastructure and the urban sprawl that has accompanied it, population density has shot up as well. Going by the latest census (2017) Lahore has 6,284 people per sq. km. To add some perspective, Karachi has 3,944 people per sq. km.

It was inevitable therefore that someone got the idea to go vertical and around six years ago apartment building projects started springing up all around town. The idea behind the expected success of so many apartment buildings was the benefits it provided over conventional home ownership and how, like Karachi, perhaps Lahore was finally ready for apartment living. Profit did a detailed story on those upcoming projects back in 2017 detailing the economics and profitability of these projects.