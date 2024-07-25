Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt orders fertilizer companies to set up district sales shops for farmers

By Monitoring Desk

To ensure that fertilizers are available at fair prices, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has directed fertilizer companies to establish sales shops in every district. This measure aims to support farmers and enhance agricultural development.

This directive was issued during a meeting of the Fertilizer Review Committee, chaired by the minister to evaluate fertilizer availability and pricing across the country. The meeting was attended by Secretary of Industries & Production, Saif Anjum, and CEOs from Fauji Fertilizer Company, Engro Fertilizer Limited, Fatima Fertilizer Limited, and Agritec Limited.

The Minister emphasized that the government has secured a full gas supply for all fertilizer plants, ensuring they operate at full capacity and creating a buffer stock for the current season. He assured that all provinces would receive a consistent fertilizer supply from the companies.

The Minister highlighted that Fauji Fertilizer Company had already established a few model store centers and instructed Engro Fertilizer Company to prioritize proposals for setting up similar centers. These stores will allow farmers to purchase fertilizer at original prices, aiming to eliminate exploitation by intermediaries.

FFC is committed to opening its direct sale shops in all 72 districts before the Rabi season begins. The Minister reiterated the government’s dedication to protecting farmers from exploitation and called for strict provincial action against hoarding and price manipulation.

The committee expressed satisfaction with the current fertilizer stock and requested input from stakeholders for planning the Rabi season. Additionally, the Minister instructed fertilizer companies to separate the sales of urea and DAP to better serve farmers’ needs.

Previous article
Broad money supply decreases by Rs446 billion in a week
Next article
Asian markets plunge, prompting flight to safe-haven assets
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

IMF set to approve $7 billion bailout for Pakistan in August

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board plans to convene in mid-August to deliberate on Pakistan's $7 billion bailout package. A staff-level agreement between...

Britain’s mortgage crisis: soaring rates drive 320,000 into poverty

HBL leads cybersecurity efforts in Pakistan

Wafi Energy Holding announces public offer to acquire additional shares of Shell Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.