Govt orders fertilizer companies to set up district sales shops for farmers

To ensure that fertilizers are available at fair prices, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has directed fertilizer companies to establish sales shops in every district. This measure aims to support farmers and enhance agricultural development.

This directive was issued during a meeting of the Fertilizer Review Committee, chaired by the minister to evaluate fertilizer availability and pricing across the country. The meeting was attended by Secretary of Industries & Production, Saif Anjum, and CEOs from Fauji Fertilizer Company, Engro Fertilizer Limited, Fatima Fertilizer Limited, and Agritec Limited.

The Minister emphasized that the government has secured a full gas supply for all fertilizer plants, ensuring they operate at full capacity and creating a buffer stock for the current season. He assured that all provinces would receive a consistent fertilizer supply from the companies.

The Minister highlighted that Fauji Fertilizer Company had already established a few model store centers and instructed Engro Fertilizer Company to prioritize proposals for setting up similar centers. These stores will allow farmers to purchase fertilizer at original prices, aiming to eliminate exploitation by intermediaries.

FFC is committed to opening its direct sale shops in all 72 districts before the Rabi season begins. The Minister reiterated the government’s dedication to protecting farmers from exploitation and called for strict provincial action against hoarding and price manipulation.

The committee expressed satisfaction with the current fertilizer stock and requested input from stakeholders for planning the Rabi season. Additionally, the Minister instructed fertilizer companies to separate the sales of urea and DAP to better serve farmers’ needs.