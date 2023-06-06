Sign inSubscribe
HBL becomes the first Bank in Pakistan to launch a dedicated customer care Twitter handle

By Press Release

Pakistan, Karachi – 05 June 2023: HBL becomes the first Bank in Pakistan to launch a dedicated customer care Twitter handle “@HBLCare”. The Twitter handle will provide customers with a convenient platform to interact with HBL and get their queries answered quickly.

HBL is the only bank in Pakistan with two Twitter handles. The existing handle @HBLPak, which has more than 131,000 followers, will now be used for news and information.

Elaborating on the initiative, Ali Habib, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer – HBL, said, “We are excited to leverage the potential of Twitter to unlock value for our customers. HBL believes in the power of social media and through two dedicated Twitter handles, we will deliver more value to our customers”.

