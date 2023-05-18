Hyundai Elantra limited time offer

Pakistan’s economy is facing significant challenges, impacting various industries, including the automobile sector. The declining foreign exchange reserves have led to hyperinflation, causing even major car manufacturers like the big three (Honda, Toyota and Suzuki) to experience frequent plant shutdowns and delayed deliveries to customers. Moreover, despite booking their vehicles, customers are still subjected to continuous price increases.

In light of this situation, Hyundai Nishat, a relatively new player in the industry that has swiftly made an impact and broken the monopoly of the big three, has introduced a limited time offer to provide better value for money by guaranteeing immediate delivery and a price lock for customers who are booking the Hyundai Elantra. This initiative aims to provide customers with peace of mind by protecting them from future price hikes and extended delivery times. The Elantra, which has disrupted the sedan category dominated by the Honda Civic and the Toyota Corolla in Pakistan, boasts an eye-catching design and distinctive looks, along with advanced features not commonly found in sedans. The top-of-the-line Hyundai Elantra GLS comes equipped with a wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, electric seats with lumbar support, rear AC vents, and a smart trunk, while both the 2.0 GLS and 1.6 GL variants come with MyHyundai connectivity.

Compared to its competitors, the Hyundai Elantra offers exceptional fuel efficiency, impressive drive quality, and a balanced suspension system that ensures a comfortable and enjoyable ride on bumpy roads. Hyundai’s commitment to build quality is evident in the Elantra, providing a solid and reliable construction.

The Hyundai Elantra not only offers customers a stylish and high-performing option but also provides an exceptional package of features. The limited time offer of immediate delivery and a price lock reflects Hyundai’s dedication to customer satisfaction and value for money, making the Elantra an enticing choice for car enthusiasts in Pakistan.