Importer seeks relief from alleged harassment, delayed release of consignment by food ministry’s dept 

An importer of pesticides has reached out to authorities, seeking relief from alleged harassment and the delayed release of a consignment by the Department of Plant Protection (DPP), an attached department of the Ministry of Food Security and Research (FS&R).

Haji Abdul Qadir of Al-Mehmood Chemicals, the importer, has written a letter detailing the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the consignment’s delay and the alleged misuse of authority by department officials.

According to the letter, the pesticide consignment arrived at Karachi port on April 20, 2023, and underwent inspection by Mr. Abraiz Ali, an entomologist from the DPP. Shockingly, twenty days later, on May 9, 2023, Mr. Ali filed an FIR (No. 226/2023) at PS Docks Karachi, accusing the trader of fraud, forgery, and dishonesty under sections 420, 471, and 468 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The importer expressed deep frustration and helplessness, emphasizing that the allegations made against them were baseless. The accusation stemmed from an error by the Chinese manufacturer, which led to the misprinting of the registration number on a few packages. The matter was taken to court, where the trader was eventually exonerated. The court ruled that no crime had been committed, and there was no tax evasion, wealth concealment, or financial benefit involved.

Haji Qadir further disclosed that they had met with the Director General (DG) of the DPP, who suggested obtaining revised orders that explicitly stated the importer’s innocence and the need for the consignment’s release. Consequently, the revised orders were acquired, emphasizing that no fine could be imposed on the trader due to the absence of any violation or criminal activity.

Despite possessing these court orders, the trader/importer was dismayed to discover that the department was still refusing to release the goods.

According to him, another meeting with the DG of the DPP proved fruitless, as he stated that the inspector would file an appeal. This situation, he says, has led to significant financial losses for him, with demurrage and detention charges amounting to approximately Rs 3 million.

Adding to Mr. Qadir’s concerns is the alleged harassment by DPP officials, who are described as contractual employees for locust survey and control in deserts but have taken it upon themselves to exercise authority at ports under the discretion of the head DPP.

The trader’s letter concludes with an earnest plea for support and intervention from the relevant authorities. They request that the DPP officials be directed to cease harassing traders and promptly release their consignment. The trader hopes that by bringing attention to their plight, justice will prevail, and they can finally put an end to this ordeal.

The letter serves as a stark reminder of the importance of ensuring fair and just treatment of traders and the need for accountability within government departments. The allegations made by the trader warrant a thorough investigation to address any potential misuse of authority and prevent further instances of harassment in the future.

Secretary of FS&R Ministry and officials of DPP couldn’t be contacted for version despite repeated attempts.