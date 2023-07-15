Is the Riyadh Airport Authority’s reminder to PIA for being late on payments concerning? 

The Riyadh Airport Authority (RAA) has issued a reminder to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) — pay 8.2 million Riyal (Rs 60.6 crores at a spot rate of 1 ر.س to 73.98 Rs) in overdue fees by July 15th (today) or face impending disruptions to its winter flights to Saudi Arabia.

The RAA’s warning is not the only financial quandary for PIA, as various local and international media outlets also disclose that the airline has reneged on payments at Jeddah Airport.

Why does PIA owe 8.2 million ر.س?

The debt, accrued over six months, covers landing charges and other services at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

What is the severity of the issue?

However, PIA’s Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications, Abdullah Khan, states that the matter is not something extraordinary.

He says that “There is no final warning. It was merely a reminder. The news is ‘overly exaggerated'”. He admits that “PIA is behind payments” but insists that “the airline is making regular — albeit delayed — payments and that operations continue as normal. “If the situation is as dire as it is being made out to be then they would have seized our permissions,” Khan asserts.