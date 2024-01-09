Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Steel prices increase by up to Rs3,000 per ton amid Red Sea crisis, rising production expenses

Retail prices for steel rebar now range from Rs263,000 per ton to Rs268,000 per ton

By News Desk

Steel rebar prices in the country have experienced an increase of up to Rs3,000 per ton due to supply chain disruptions caused by the Red Sea crisis and a simultaneous rise in domestic utility prices.

Following this upward adjustment, retail prices for steel rebar now range from Rs263,000 per ton to Rs268,000 per ton. Producers are passing on the heightened production costs to consumers.

A series of missile and drone strikes on shipsin the Red Sea, attributed to Yemen’s Houthi militants, has resulted in significant disruptions to global trade.

A US-led force has increased naval patrols in response to these attacks, but the threat has prompted shipping companies to reroute a substantial portion of the Red Sea’s regular container traffic around the southern tip of Africa—a longer and more costly journey.

As of early January, with little indication of a de-escalation by the Houthis, container-ship fleets are avoiding the route, raising concerns about extended transit times and potential price hikes for various consumer goods.

The longer journeys may impact prices for items ranging from sneakers to food to oil. While there were initial worries about disruptions to energy flows, particularly regarding Europe’s reliance on tanker-borne gas as a substitute for Russian pipeline gas, the current impact has been limited.

 

Previous article
Taxation dispute prolongs refinery upgrade negotiations under new policy
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Why is the internet being shut down? Telecom operators seek clarity 

ISLAMABAD: The Telecom Operators Association (TOA) has written a letter to Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) raising grave concerns about the recurring internet throttling incidents,...

Oil slides as Saudi price cuts counter Middle East worries

Hopium – II: How Pakistan needs to rethink its planning

Equity market hits record $65m inflows in December through SCRA

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.