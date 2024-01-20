Accountability court freezes Malik Riaz’s assets

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court of Islamabad has ordered to freeze the properties, bank accounts, and vehicles of property tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain and his son Ahmed Ali Riaz, in a 190-million-pound corruption case and sought compliance report be submitted within seven days.

The accountability judge Mohammad Bashir issued the order to freeze movable and immovable properties, bank accounts and vehicles of proclaimed offenders Malik Riaz Hussain, a Pakistani real estate tycoon, and Ahmed Ali Riaz son of Malik Riaz Hussain.

The Accountability Court ordered revenue officers across the Country to seize the offenders’ immovable properties. The concerned Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs) were ordered to ensure vehicles are not transferred to the proclaimed offenders or any other person on their behalf.

The Commercial Banks were directed to freeze their accounts and not allow transactions or withdrawals till further orders.

It was also stated in the court order that the accused persons Malik Riaz and Ahmed Ali Riaz are declared as proclaimed offenders vide Order dated 06-01-2024 after completion of all proceedings / proclamation notices, as they are not appearing before the Court.

It was further stated that their vehicles shall be “seized by the NAB Authority through Additional Director / Incharge RMDC NAB.”

“Additional Director / Incharge RMDC NAB is hereby appointed as Receiver of the immovable properties attached today, to take possession of the property in accordance with law, and to receive the rents of rented properties, and to prohibit the payment of rent or delivery of property to proclaimed offenders or any person on behalf of the proclaimed offenders. Compliance report be submitted within seven days,” said the order of the accountability court issued on January 12, 2024.