ECP stops caretakers from restructuring of FBR

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday barred the caretakers from restructuring the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), moments after the interim federal cabinet decided to overhaul and digitize the tax agency.

The ECP took notice of the cabinet’s decision to approve the FBR restructuring plan, saying that “it is the Constitutional duty of the ECP to monitor the actions of the caretaker government beyond its prescribed responsibilities.

As per media reports, the ECP sent a letter to interim Prime Minister’s Secretary Khurram Agha and said that the jurisdiction of the caretaker government was clearly stated in the Constitution and the Election Act.

“The restructuring of the FBR and reforms are big policy decisions,” it said, advising the caretaker prime minister to leave such important policy matters for the upcoming government.

The ECP said that the interim government can perform the day-to-day affairs under Section 230 of the Election Act.

Cabinet approves restructuring in FBR

Earlier today, the Interim Federal Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, approved restructuring and digitisation of the FBR on the recommendations of the Revenue Division.

Under these reforms, a Federal Tax Policy Board would be constituted in the Revenue Division that would be tasked to formulate tax policy, fixation of revenue targets and work for coordination among the stakeholders. The federal minister for finance would head the board.

Customs and Inland Revenue departments would be separated and work under specific director generals in the relevant cadres who would also enjoy complete authority over the administrative, financial and operational matters.

Both the officials would ensure digitisation of their relevant departments and implementation of globally recognised practices for transparency and addressing complaints.

These departments would have separate oversight boards with the federal secretaries of ministries from finance, revenue, trade, chairman NADRA and relevant experts as its members whereas, minister for finance would head them.

The meeting was also apprised of the recommendations of an inter-ministerial committee that held its meeting on January 23 under the caretaker finance minister.

During its previous meeting, effective amendments were made in the summary after a comprehensive debate which was submitted in the cabinet’s meeting today.

The prime minister directed that conflict of interest should be avoided during the appointment of experts from the private sector. He also asked that under the cabinet committee’s recommendations for reforms, a draft should be presented for necessary legislation and approval in the upcoming session of the newly elected parliament.

On the occasion, the caretaker prime minister and the cabinet members appreciated the untiring efforts of the ministers concerned, chairman FBR and other relevant authorities for the preparation of these reforms.