Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Legal cigarette production drops 40pc over five months, says PBS

This decline in production is primarily attributed to the increased excise duty

By Monitoring Desk

Data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics indicates a 40% decrease in legal cigarette production over five months, exacerbated by an increased price disparity between legal and illegal cigarette markets.

This decline, as reported by Express Tribune, is primarily due to the raised excise duty, resulting in a 39.31% production drop from July to November in the current fiscal year, a rate fourfold higher than the average decrease observed in other large-scale manufacturing industries.

In contrast, the overall large-scale manufacturing output saw a modest decline of 0.80% during the same period, highlighting the tobacco industry’s unique challenges.

The sector’s total output reduction stood at 39.31% for July to November 2023, with tax-compliant tobacco companies reporting a 28.4% production decrease in the last fiscal year.

Additionally, the average monthly production of legal cigarettes fell sharply from 4.41 billion in the first nine months of 2022 to 2.836 billion in the corresponding months of 2023.

A significant factor contributing to the industry’s financial strain is the inadequate enforcement of the Track & Trace system, leading to revenue losses of over Rs310 billion, writes Express Tribune.

Syed Saifullah Kazmi, Head of Investment Banking at Intermarket Securities, highlighted that legal tobacco companies paid Rs241 billion in taxes during the current financial year.

However, he pointed out the critical issue of Rs310 billion lost to tax evasion by illegal manufacturers, emphasizing that these funds could have supported economic improvements.

Kazmi advocates for the full implementation of the Track & Trace system, rigorous enforcement against the illicit trade at all levels, particularly retail, and the introduction of fiscal policies to mitigate illegal tobacco trade.

 

 

Previous article
Pakistan’s exports to Mideast increase by 32%, reaching $1.506b in six months
Next article
Edible oil industry seeks tax reforms to spur growth
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Energy

IMF raises concerns over Pakistan’s energy reform efforts

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed concerns over Pakistan's proposed energy sector reforms, stating they fail to tackle the fundamental issues, as reported...

Pakistan’s debt rises by 27.2% in first half of FY24

SECP prepares to launch “eZfile,” a new corporate registry

Director Agriculture Research Balochistan under scrutiny, notice issued

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.