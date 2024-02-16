Weekly inflation decreases by 0.78%

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) recorded that weekly inflation decreased by 0.78% for the week ended on February 15, 2024, while on yearly basis, the trend depicts an increase of 34.25% in the prices of essential commodities.

According to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PSB), a major decrease was observed in the prices of eggs (28.82%), chicken (4.23%), onions (3.48%), LPG (2.85%), gur (1.13%), wheat flour (0.32%), tomatoes (0.29%), pulse masoor (0.28%) and mustard oil (0.18%).

On the other hand, price increase was observed in the prices of bananas (4.64%), potatoes (2.80%), matchbox (1.31%), long cloth (1.29%), cooked daal (0.77%), shirting (0.63%), energy savers (0.62%), pulse moong & rice basmati (0.56%) each, mutton (0.48%), cooked beef (0.39%) and pulse mash (0.35%).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14%) items increased, 11 (21.57%) items decreased and 18 (35.29%) items remained stable.

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 34.25%, gas charges for Q1 (1108.59%), tomatoes (134.09%), chilies powder (81.74%), cigarettes (77.13%), wheat flour (66.12%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), sugar (54.59%), gents sandal (53.37%), gur (49.38%), salt powdered (39.97%) tea Lipton (33.22%), garlic (32.06%).

On a yearly basis, a decrease was observed in the prices of bananas (18.29%), mustard oil (15.67%), vegetable ghee 1 KG (15.34%), cooking oil 5 litre (10.35%), vegetable ghee 2.5 KG (9.56%), LPG (8.50%) and diesel (0.33%).

A Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) is computed every week to assess the price movement of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time to review the price situation in the country. SPI comprises 51 essential items collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.