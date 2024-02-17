PIA privatisation faces hurdles as ministries lock horns on debt transfer

The privatisation plan of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) faces hurdles as the Finance Ministry and the Privatisation Ministry lock horns over the transfer of the national carrier’s liabilities to the government
Business Recorder, quoting sources, reported that in a recent cabinet meeting, the Finance Ministry argued that transferring over Rs 1.7 trillion losses of PIACL would create a huge financial burden for the government, which already spends 75% of its revenue on debt servicing.
The ministry also expressed doubts about the timely recovery of the proceeds from the sale of PIACL assets and suggested further discussion on the segregation transaction plan and the debt settlement structure.
The Privatisation Ministry, however, countered that the actual debt to be shifted to the government was Rs 623 billion, not Rs 1.7 trillion and that it was a common practice for governments to assume the liabilities of loss-making state-owned enterprises to facilitate their privatisation. The ministry cited regional examples to show that not taking over the debt would result in low bids from potential investors.
Some cabinet members also raised questions about the performance of PIACL and its outstanding liabilities. One of them proposed that two of PIACL’s assets, including the Roosevelt Hotel in New York, could be sold to pay off the debts. Another member suggested that instead of amending the FBR law to exempt PIACL from income tax, alternative options should be explored. The Privatisation Ministry clarified that the proposal was for an exemption, not an amendment, in section 57(2) of the Income Tax Ordinance.
Earlier, the Privatisation Commission Board had approved two options for the legal segregation and transaction plan of PIACL, which were presented to the cabinet after incorporating some amendments.
The first option was to create a holding company (Hold Co) that would own PIACL and its subsidiaries and transfer the liabilities to the government.
The second option was to divest 51% to 100% shares of PIACL to a strategic investor. The plan also included retaining PIACL employees for three years after privatisation and closing the ancillary services if they were not retained by the investor.
I lost my investment capital and profits trading online, they kept on requesting for extra funds before a withdrawal request can be accepted and processed, in the end, I lost all my money. All efforts to reach out to their customer support desk had declined, I found it very hard to move on. God so kind I followed a broadcast that teaches on how scammed victims can recover their fund through the help of Gavin ray a recovery specialist, I contacted his email provided for consultation, I got feedback after some hours and I was asked to provide all legal details concerning my investment, I did exactly what they instructed me to do without delay, to my greatest surprise I was able to recover my money back including my profit which my capital generated. I said I will not hold this to myself but share it to the public so that all scammed victims can get their funds back. Contact his email:gavinray78 @ gmail.com or whatsapp +1 352 322 2096