Imran Khan urges IMF to demand election audit

In a surprise move, Imran Khan, the jailed former prime minister, has directed his legal team to pen a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), urging the global financial institution to demand an independent audit of the February 8 national elections.

“The letter from Imran Khan, we will say clearly that if the IMF wants to talk to Pakistan, they should place conditions of an independent audit (of the polls),” Khan’s lawyer, Ali Zafar, told reporters outside the jail where the former premier is imprisoned.

Pakistan, which narrowly escaped financial default in 2023 through a short-term bailout from the IMF, faces the expiration of this programme in March 2024.

The upcoming government will be tasked with securing a long-term deal to ensure the stability of the nation’s $350 billion economy.

The recent elections, criticized by Khan and his political party for alleged irregularities, failed to produce a clear majority, although Khan’s supporters secured the highest number of seats. Nevertheless, an alliance of opposition parties holds a majority, positioning them to form the next government.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan has countered claims of widespread election fraud, stating that it is currently addressing complaints of alleged voting irregularities.

Zafar highlighted the necessity of good governance and democracy, including the conduct of free and fair elections, as prerequisites for receiving international financial support from the IMF and the European Union.

This move by Khan is set against the backdrop of last year’s meetings between the IMF and various Pakistani political factions, aimed at securing their endorsement of the key objectives and policies underpinning the bailout agreement.