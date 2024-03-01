P@sha warns against potential impacts of VPN ban on Pakistan’s IT sector

The Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) has raised concerns over the proposed blanket ban on Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in Pakistan.

P@SHA emphasizes that while it is essential to implement regulatory measures for national security, such a ban could negatively affect Pakistan’s economy and its growing reputation in the technology and innovation sectors.

The association highlighted the importance of VPNs for businesses and individuals who rely on dynamic IPs for their operations, stating that the ban could hinder economic stability and deter both foreign and domestic investments, crucial for reaching Pakistan’s IT export targets.

According to P@SHA, the banking sector could face severe financial challenges due to restricted access to VPNs, impacting their ability to conduct international transactions effectively.

This situation could threaten the government’s ambition to achieve a $15 billion export target and the efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to enhance the ease of doing business in the country.

In response, P@SHA is engaging with regulatory authorities and industry stakeholders to find a middle ground that meets regulatory requirements without compromising business needs.

The association proposes the formation of a joint working group with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to maintain uninterrupted internet services while addressing security concerns.

P@SHA suggests implementing a more nuanced approach to IP whitelisting and establishing comprehensive monitoring processes to ensure that businesses depending on whitelisted IPs can operate without obstacles.

Additionally, the association recommends that the PTA adopt advanced login tracking mechanisms as an alternative to the blanket ban, allowing for effective monitoring of VPN usage while preserving their essential functions.

P@SHA calls on all stakeholders to consider the wider implications of the ban and work together to develop a regulatory framework that supports innovation and entrepreneurship within Pakistan’s IT industry, aiming for the sector’s sustainable growth and development.