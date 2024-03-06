First Dawood Investment Bank rebrands as First Dawood Properties 

In a significant corporate development, First Dawood Investment Bank Limited (FDIBL), listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), announced a change in its name to First Dawood Properties Limited.

This decision was communicated through a filing with the PSX, marking a new chapter in the company’s evolution.

The name change comes after receiving the green light from the company’s shareholders during the Annual General Meeting held on October 2, 2023.

Following this approval, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) issued a Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name, officially recognizing the transition.